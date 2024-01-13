Lethal Company is a horror game, and titles belonging to the genre tend to be scary. When players first think of the word scary, most expect loads of jump scares and extreme horror, but it doesn’t always have to be like that.

If you’re like me and have a skeptical approach to even horror movies, you may also be wondering whether Lethal Company is scary. This question will have a different answer depending on who you’re asking to, and in the case of this article that person has only watched a single horror movie in their lifetime.

Is Lethal Company a scary game?

It can get lonely out there really quickly. Image via Zeekerss

Yes, Lethal Company is a scary game, it would be unfair to call it anything else. However, I think it’s a good kind of scary. The game’s horror elements also pave the way for some of the most hilarious encounters when you’re playing with more than ​​two players.

While other horror titles might count on jumpscares to inflict fear into players’ hearts, Lethal Company follows a different approach. In this indie hit, fear generally arises from the anticipation of danger. Almost all monsters in the game give players a fighting chance, but there will always be that one kind that will keep you looking over your shoulder.

As you gear up in Lethal Company, the game will gradually become less intimidating, so progressing in the game is definitely rewarding.

Is Lethal Company scary for solo gameplay?

Playing Lethal Company solo increases the fear factor in the game, at least for me. Without the camaraderie, the stakes gradually increase, and the game becomes slightly more stressful. While playing solo, there will also be little to no room for error during missions.

Be sure to take your time when playing solo, and definitely expect a few jumpscares along the way!