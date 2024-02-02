All Poppy Playtime monsters

Some Poppy Playtime monsters are a bit of a nuisance, while others are downright terrifying, and few are actually on your side. Here is every monster in the childhood-destroying episodic adventure, Poppy Playtime.

All monsters in Poppy Playtime

There are currently three chapters in Poppy Playtime, as well as a spin-off multiplayer game called PROJECT: PLAYTIME. Each monster started as a toy, created to bring joy to children. However, each creation was twisted as time went on. The Bigger Bodies Initiative was crafted, taking the orphans from Playtime Co.’s Playcare and transforming them into monsters.

Here is every monster you’ll meet across the Poppy Playtime chapters and as playable characters in PROJECT: PLAYTIME:

Huggy Wuggy (Chapter One and PROJECT: PLAYTIME)

(Chapter One and PROJECT: PLAYTIME) Kissy Missy (Chapters One, Two, Three)

(Chapters One, Two, Three) Poppy (Chapters Two, Three)

(Chapters Two, Three) Mommy Long Legs (Chapter Two and PROJECT: PLAYTIME)

(Chapter Two and PROJECT: PLAYTIME) Bunzo Bunny (Chapter Two)

(Chapter Two) Daisy (Chapter Two)

(Chapter Two) Mini Huggies (Chapter Two)

(Chapter Two) PJ Pug-a-Pillar (Chapter Two)

(Chapter Two) Smiling Critters: Bubba Bubbaphant , Bobby BearHug , Hoppy Hopscotch, DogDay , CraftyCorn , KickinChicken , and PickyPiggy (Chapter Three)

, , , , , and (Chapter Three) Recalled Smiling Critter: CatNap (Chapter Three)

(Chapter Three) Small Smiling Critters (Chapter Three)

(Chapter Three) Miss Delight (Chapter Three)

(Chapter Three) The Prototype (Chapters One, Two, Three)

(Chapters One, Two, Three) Boxy Boo (PROJECT: PLAYTIME)

Let’s dive into each character with a brief description of their story and personality in the Poppy Playtime universe.

Huggy Wuggy

Huggy Wuggy (also known as Experiment 1170) is the first mascot in Poppy Playtime. He originally appears inside the main lobby, handing over the key to the protagonist to restore the power to the Factory. Huggy Wuggy follows the protagonist until finally chasing them at the end of Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1. The chase resulted in Huggy’s demise, as he falls to the bottom of the Factory, with his body removed by the main Poppy Playtime antagonist, the Prototype.

Kissy Missy

Kissy Missy appears as a friendly mascot in Poppy Playtime. She often guides the protagonist to the next section of the level in each chapter and has a strong bond with Poppy. She appears to have some kind of restraint against the Prototype’s hold, likely because of Poppy. Kissy Missy seems to be caring in nature but the end of Chapter Three indicates that Kissy Missy may either be the next antagonist for Chapter Four or you and Poppy will have to free Kissy Missy from the Prototype’s control.

Poppy

Poppy is your main ally throughout Poppy Playtime. Originally shown at the end of Chapter One, Poppy continues to be a pivotal member of the team, guiding the protagonist to each sector of the Factory and Playcare. While it isn’t certain whether Poppy’s motives are pure, she’s determined to end the Hour of Joy aftermath.

Mommy Long Legs

Mommy Long Legs (also known as Experiment 1222) is the main villain in Poppy Playtime: Chapter Two. This monster enjoys watching the protagonist partake in life-and-death situations, hoping the game ends with their death. Her sole intention is to force the player to fail, allowing her to then feast on their flesh.

Unlike the other Poppy Playtime experiments, Mommy Long Legs doesn’t appear to follow the Prototype. In fact, she actually fears the Prototype and what she’ll become at the end of Chapter Two.

Bunzo Bunny

Bunzo Bunny is the antagonist in the Musical Memory mini-game for Poppy Playtime: Chapter Two. Bunzo doesn’t have much for a personality aside from its creepy excitement as it closes in on the player. Bunzo acted on behalf of Mommy Long Legs with the sole intention of killing the protagonist in the Musical Memory game.

Daisy

Daisy never appears in Poppy Playtime but you can find her toy rejection notice in Chapter Two. Mob Entertainment likely intended to implement Daisy in the Musical Memory mascot but was removed due to reasons we don’t know. The notice, however, reads that Daisy made children cry during her song, making this mascot far too scary for children.

Mini Huggies

The Mini Huggies are miniature versions of Huggy Wuggy. They appear in the Wack-a-Wuggy mini-game in Poppy Playtime: Chapter Two. The goal is to keep these little mascots at bay by whacking them with the GrabPack hands. If any get too close, the jumpscare will force the player to restart the mini-game.

When comparing these toys to others, the Mini Huggies stand out for their lack of dialogue. Similar to the small Smiling Critters, these may be small forms of their counterpart, perhaps created by the Prototype out of the flesh of the larger, original form. Their animalistic desire and lack of speech are reminiscent of a zombie.

PJ Pug-a-Pillar

PJ Pug-a-Pillar features only in the Statues minigame in Poppy Playtime: Chapter Two. Similar to the Mini Huggies, PJ doesn’t have any memorable traits. His movement is slow as he chases you across the area, closing in on you as you fail the Statues minigame. The game was created for you to fail, allowing PJ and Mommy Long Legs to consume you. The player has no choice but to cheat in the game to survive and continue the chapter.

Smiling Critters

The Smiling Critters are a group of mascots with their own plushies and Playtime Co. TV show. These consist of seven characters, all with their quirky name, appearance, and personality. The Smiling Critters appear as cardboard cut-outs in Poppy Playtime: Chapter Three. Listening to all four parts of each mascot’s audio lines on the cut-out reveals an ominous history that could explain each character’s fate after the Hour of Joy.

DogDay was the only surviving Smiling Critter but his freedom is short-lived when he is captured by CatNap. DogDay was an ally and wanted the player and Poppy to finish what they started. His life was taken by the small Smiling Critters, acting on CatNap’s orders.

CatNap

CatNap (also known as Experiment 1188) is the leading antagonist for Poppy Playtime: Chapter Three. He has the power to induce nightmares to those who inhale his emitted red smoke. CatNap is one of Prototype’s most loyal followers. His actions follow on from being saved by the Prototype after an accident at Playcare. It is revealed that CatNap is a seven-year-old boy called Theo, an orphan at the Playcare.

Unlike Huggy Wuggy and Mommy Long Legs, CatNap watches from afar and scares the protagonist with their pre-existing fears like the nightmarish Huggy Wuggy. CatNap punishes “heretics” (those who do not believe in the Prototype). He resides in the Playcare to put the orphans (Smiling Critters) to sleep so the Bigger Bodies Initiative can continue.

Small Smiling Critters

The small Smiling Critters are miniature forms of the larger Smiling Critters. Unlike their counterpart, these mascots cannot communicate with humans. They can only cry out and scream. Their sole purpose is to follow CatNap so they do not suffer the same fate as Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs, and DogDay.

These creatures are likely crafted out of the original Smiling Critters but this cannot be confirmed. They appear in the Playhouse of Poppy Playtime: Chapter Three. The only way to avoid them is to use the projectile GrabPack hand as they fear fire and light.

Miss Delight

Miss Delight is the scariest part of Poppy Playtime: Chapter Three. Even though the weeping angel mechanic is overdone in horror games at this point, Miss Delight causes panic to its players as her movement mechanic isn’t known when her chase sequence starts. Miss Delight has a somewhat similar personality to Mommy Long Legs. She has a friendly demeanour and a high register. But the contents of her words are where her true intentions lie.

Miss Delight wants nothing more than to consume flesh, including her own students. At the time, these would have been orphans residing in the Playcare, likely no more than 10 years old. Her motives aren’t shared by CatNap or the Prototype, however, as the children were taken from Miss Delight to save them.

Prototype

Prototype (also known as Experiment 1006) is the main antagonist in Poppy Playtime. It appears in every chapter but only as a mechanical hand. Its full body has not yet been seen but you can expect a twisted amalgamation of all deceased mascots from previous chapters as its final form. Prototype is often seen taking the bodies of defeated mascots and other experiments, showing it is watching the player at all times, and has a goal separate from what we’ve seen.

The Prototype is the mastermind behind the massacre now called the Hour of Joy. The Prototype’s identity isn’t confirmed but we theorize the original Bigger Bodies Initiative creation is either mimicking Elliot Ludwig and is voiced by Ollie in Chapter Three, or is Elliot Ludwig.

Boxy Boo

Boxy Boo only appears in the spin-off multiplayer game, PROJECT: PLAYTIME. This is the first successful mascot created for the Bigger Bodies Initiative. Boxy Boo is an incredibly fast and remarkably strong monster. While this (loveable?)mascot doesn’t physically appear in Poppy Playtime as a monster to flee from or fight, it has recently made an appearance in the Hour of Joy VHS tape at the end of Chapter Three.