Poppy Playtime

Poppy Playtime speedrunner beats Chapter 3 in 13 minutes with strangest method possible

Will any other speedrun attempt come close?
Hadley Vincent
Published: Feb 7, 2024 06:21 am
Clock in Smiling Critters' house for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 opening cutscene
Speedrunners are smashing record after record as they unite to annihilate Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 in the fastest time possible. But one particular speedrunner has his sights set for gold with an absurdly quick method—involving chairs.

We’ve already seen speedrunners complete Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 in under an hour, but YouTuber JustAjz just took the top spot with his 12:59 record on Feb 4. 2024. The standard method is to fly through levels, quickly defeat bosses, and find cheeky spots to reach later stages, but JustAjz literally flew through the entire map multiple times and safely landed inside the CatNap boss fight. CatNap was expecting him, though.

So, how did JustAjz achieve the fastest time ever recorded for Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3? The answer is chairs.

JustAjz first squeezed through the wall at the beginning of the game and forced himself into the next area. Then, he ran until the first checkpoint and backtracked with his sights set on the first chair required for the speedrun. JustAjz moved the chair onto a ladder in a corner and no-clipped through the wall, sending him across the entire Poppy Playtime Playcare.

He repeated this method two times, using the 15 FPS limit to propel himself outside the map while holding onto the chair for dear life. JustAjz reaches the Gas Production Zone in a mere three minutes, with the CatNap boss fight following shortly after the four-minute mark.

While my own version of Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 glitched out, forcing me to restart from scratch just so I could find all tapes, JustAjz purposely broke his game to achieve the improbable. It’s unlikely anyone will beat JustAjz’s time, and I doubt he’ll go back to try again—unless someone comes close to mastering his chair skills.

Hadley Vincent
A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."