All tape locations in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3‘s lore is shrouded in mystery, uncoverable by the secret tapes. Explore the new fun fair and locate the tapes if you want to learn more about the new, smiley monsters: CatNap and Nightly Critters.

Here is where to find every tape in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 tape locations

What is the Hour of Joy? Screenshot via Mob Entertainment Steam

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 is filled with intrigue with its newest and friendliest arrivals. While you can learn more about them by listening to their cardboard cut-out audio files along the way, there is a lot to uncover by listening to the tapes scattered across the fun fair. The television and VHS player are spread throughout the chapter, with the corresponding tape always within close proximity of the player itself.

Now let’s dive into where exactly you can find each tape in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3.

First tape location

There’s a tape here, I promise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first tape is found immediately after completing all of the platforming at the beginning of Chapter 3. You’ll find the first TV set and VHS player once you are inside a the room with the cartoonish carpet and filing cabinets. Head over to the blood stain inside this room where the blue tape is located. While it isn’t on our screenshot, this is the exact location to get the first tape.

Use left-click to pick the tape up, clicking again to pull it into your inventory. Then go up to the VHS player and press E on the tape recorder to insert the tape. You don’t need to enter your inventory (TAB) to select the tape.

The red smoke victim. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second tape location

P.T will never die. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next tape is inside the P.T section of Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3. After ingesting some of CatNap’s red smoke, the player falls into a vivid nightmare that shows their guilt relating to a child’s death. Complete this nightmare section by following the linear path. CatNap will show itself multiple times here, but there’s nothing to worry about—this is a nightmare, after all.

What’s that at the end of the corridor? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finish this nightmare section and enter a hospital room, separate from the endless hotel corridors. The second TV and VHS set is here, with the red tape to the right-hand side, on top of a hospital bed. The curtains will draw once you insert the tape and you’ll be temporarily trapped by the hypnotizing video.

The return of Huggy Wuggy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third tape location

Uncovering the next tape’s location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to enter the corridor on your right-hand side now that you’re inside the Home Sweet Home Orphanage. Go to the lower floor via the hole in the ground. Complete this section, grabbing the gas mask along the way. Head over to the room with a flipped table on the ground floor. This is the first room on the right-hand side in the main corridor. Jump through the hole in the wall and turn left, crouching past the flipped table. Turn right and enter the next room, which is also a dead end.

The tape is always nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turn around from the TV as if you were leaving the room. You’ll notice a metal door on your left that is slightly open, near the TV set. Crouch up against it and peer through for the next tape. Pick this up with your GrabPack and insert the tape directly into the TV set.

There it is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fourth tape location

Green tape for the green room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Continue playing through Chapter 3 like usual, completing the puzzles to ascend to the first floor. You need to remain on this side of the Orphanage as the task at hand is to find two power packs to power this sector. Head up to the top floor via the now-opened staircase after finding and inserting the power pack from the destroyed Night Critter statue.

The staircase takes you to the next floor, where there’s a race car you need to start up to reach the upper floor’s banister. Turn right once you face the banister overlooking the main entrance of the Orphanage. Enter this open room for the two green power sources. The fourth TV set is in the back-left corner of the room. The tape, as always, is close by, to the right of the green panel in the wall and inside the closed cabinet. Open it using your GrabPack and pick the tape up to insert it into the VHS player once more.

Open the cabinet to find the fourth tape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fifth tape location

The calm before the storm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fifth tape is within the School. You’ll naturally enter this after completing the Orphanage. Unlock the first metal shutters using the green power panels. Turn left and enter the room with the birthday banner on the outside after passing through the first metal shutters. The power pack is in the back right corner of the screen.

Grab the power pack and place it in the generator room. Continue down the corridor, past the blockage by crouching underneath it. The monster will pass you. Enter the room on the right and go to the opposite side as the woman continues to speak to you on the sound system. Look up for a vent. Ascend into the vent in the room the teacher came out of using the GrabPack. This will take you into the cage to pick up the second power pack. Return to the generator room, unlock the next shutters with the power packs and you’ll find the next TV in this newly unlocked area.

Sneaky tape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The tape you need is in the room you were just in, on the previously locked side of the shutters. Face the googly-eyed lockers against the wall and pick up the yellow tape in the blue locker.

Sixth tape location

Weird place for a tele. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find this tape immediately after completing the School section. Enter the underground cave system titled Restricted Access, linking back to the School. The TV set is in the open cave chamber across the bridge after picking up the third and final GrabPack upgrade.

Finally, something simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The tape is an easy one to find this time around. Look opposite the TV for the tape sat atop three wooden planks, directly before the metal platform you need to cross to progress.