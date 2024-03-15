When will Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 release?

With the successful release of the third installment in the popular episodic indie horror game Poppy Playtime, fans of the series are likely wondering when the fourth chapter will become available.

Let’s take a closer look to see if there is any significant news on a release date for chapter four of Poppy Playtime.

Does Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 have a release date?

It’s fine, I wasn’t planning on sleeping tonight anyway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, there isn’t any official release date for Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 from developer Mob Entertainment yet. That doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in a little speculation on the subject though.

The other three episodes have had differing time gaps between releases. Episode one came out in October 2021, followed by episode two seven months later in May 2022. The third chapter had a significantly longer development time, releasing 20 months later in January 2024.

This larger gap between chapter two and chapter three was likely because Mob Entertainment was working on other projects at the same time as chapter three, such as the free-to-play multiplayer version of the game, Project: Playtime, and the Roblox spin-off Poppy Playtime: Forever. The third game is also the longest of the three chapters released so far, likely making it the most time-consuming episode to make.

Due to the continuing popularity of the Poppy Playtime, Mob Entertainment is surely going to try and make chapter four bigger and better than ever, so it’s probably going to take around the same amount of time—or maybe a little longer—for the next installment to release. If I were going to hazard a guess, I would say that the next chapter might be released at the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

As mentioned, this is all just speculation at the moment, but we will make sure to keep you updated when there is official confirmation of a release date for Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4.

