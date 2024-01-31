Poppy Playtime speedrunners are already beating Chapter 3 in record time

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 has only been out less than 24 hours, so you know speedrunners are already trying to stake their claim for the fastest completed time.

Speedrunners are already completing the game in under an hour, with new times and strategies being found as players find ways to break the game. I wouldn’t be surprised if someone beats the current record by the time I’ve finished writing this article.

Most of the speedruns are beating the game in 55 minutes. It’s a pretty respectable time, considering the game’s length and how many times players stand still and wait for characters and cutscenes to happen. Most casual players will likely beat the game in two to three hours—or four if they try to find all the Tapes and collectibles on offer.

Still being so early in the game’s release window, there is no doubt that speedrunners will find some impressive tricks and glitches to bring the time down even further. I’m hoping that the Any Percent category comes down to at least the 30-minute mark.

You only need to look at the Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 and Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 speedruns to see just how quickly glitch hunters and speedrunners can break these games. Both Any Percent categories for the previous chapters are completed in under 10 minutes.

There is still a long way to go, and we are only scratching the surface of he third installment.