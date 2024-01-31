How to defeat Miss Delight in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3: School guide

There’s nothing worse than visiting a school at night while dealing with the creepy Miss Delight who moves like a Coil-Head in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3. So here’s how to defeat the hyper-friendly and bloodthirsty Playcare teacher, Miss Delight, in the third entry of this mascot horror series.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 School guide

Time to put that Coil-Head practise to the test. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the School in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 may be safe away from CatNap, there’s another lethal threat to worry about. No longer do you need to walk down any P.T inspired corridors. School is in session and Miss Delight has extra homework just for you. The entire School section blends puzzle solving, quick thinking, and a persistent chase sequence together as you try to flee the corridors from a Weeping Angel-style enemy.

The School section begins relatively calmly. As Miss Delight introduces herself using the sound system, you’ll have to navigate through the corridors to reach the School’s generator. The task is simple at first: Use the green GrabPack hand and transfer power from one socket to another to unlock the metal shutters.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get to the generator room:

Open the first door on the right as soon as you enter the School. Use the green GrabPack hand to siphon the power to your hand. Bring the electrical current to the green power socket at the end of the entrance corridor.

Go into the RUN classroom for the first battery pack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turn left and open the birthday banner door with the word “RUN” next to it. Look to the far-right side of the room to pick up the battery pack in the corner.

next to it. Look to the far-right side of the room to pick up the battery pack in the corner. Exit the room and go to the right and into the room with a white door. Insert the battery pack into the wall.

Enter those the vent in the room Miss Delight came out of. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Continue down the linear path, crouching past the table blockage in the corridor where Miss Delight walks past. Enter the room she came from and ascend through the ventilation shaft in the ceiling at the back of the room. Follow the vents through to drop down and get the second battery pack from the cage. Ascend back up into the vents and continue crawling through until you drop down into the same room where you can now insert the battery pack.

in the corridor where Miss Delight walks past. Enter the room she came from and ascend through the at the back of the room. Follow the vents through to drop down and get the second battery pack from the cage. Ascend back up into the vents and continue crawling through until you drop down into the same room where you can now insert the battery pack. Use the newly activated power socket to transfer the current to the inactive socket where Miss Delight walked through.

Ascend into the hanged plushie vent for the second battery pack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exit the room with the TV and VHS recorder in it and turn right. Open the white door and you’ll see a plushie with a note attached dangling from the vents. Enter the ceiling vent and crawl until you drop down into a new area. Make sure to unblock the two doors in this room.

attached dangling from the vents. and crawl until you drop down into a new area. Make sure to unblock the two doors in this room. Exit through the white door, siphon the power from the socket in this room and look outside to see the inactive socket. Go past the Miss Delight cardboard cut-out and enter the adjacent room to find the generator.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3: How to defeat Miss Delight

You can easily keep an eye on Miss Delight while you complete the first section of the fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is where things escalate. Miss Delight will now chase you throughout the School. Don’t panic and don’t turn away from her. Immediately pick up the battery pack that’ll drop after she destroys the generator. Exit backwards the way you came in. Keep backing up, past the office tables and cardboard cut-out and out of the metal shutters you previously unlocked. Turn your body left, keeping your eyes fixed to Miss Delight. Continue walking backwards until you see the socket to insert the battery pack.

Look out for the blood smear and the room on the corner to siphon some power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next turn is to your right so keep backing up until you can’t anymore and walk to the right while rotating your screen so you are still facing the enemy’s direction. As you’re backing away, you’ll see a blood smear on the ground and a door in the corner while you face Miss Delight and an “EXIT” sign. Open the door and grab the current from the green socket in this room.

Stay in the corridor and continue going to the left. You should be walking backwards once more. Move as quickly as you can until you can’t move backwards any longer. Quickly run to the left and place the current in your green hand into the inactive socket to unlock the metal shutter.

Angle yourself so you’re watching Miss Delight while quickly unlocking the next shutter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have this door open, you can sprint to the next classroom with your eyes off her. Take note of where the closed door is in this room; try and open it if you have time. If not, turn around as soon as you can to stop Miss Delight from moving once again. This is a simple one to solve. Back out of the classroom and go left. Pick up the current at the end of this corridor and turn to your left (if your back is against the wall) and put it into the inactive socket directly next to the active one. The shutter opens next to you.

Look at the 123 hole in the wall for Miss Delight’s appearance while you open this metal shutter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, grab the current from the newly opened metal shutters. The next area is a giant square with a single room in the center. Use the room’s destroyed walls to quickly move to the inactive socket. From the shutter you need to backtrack around the corner, enter the hole in the wall, run through to the hole in the far-right of the classroom, and insert the power into the socket on the other side of this large room.

Look into the broken wall opposite the JOY scrawling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Run and peer through the hole on your right (if you’re facing away from Miss Delight). This room is directly opposite the wall with “JOY” written on it. There’s a socket you can grab electricity from. You need to move fast now, as this section is on a timer. Run through the classroom with JOY on the wall. Turn left, run down the corridor, and place the current into the socket on the right.

Now look into the room to the right of the shutters with two power sockets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turn left if you’re facing the closed shutters or right if you’re looking back at Miss Delight. Look through the hole in the wall directly to the right of the shutters while looking at Miss Delight, as she’ll be close by. The next socket can be grabbed by peering through the hole.

Find the first battery pack next to the final door in this boss fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon entering the final stage of the Miss Delight boss fight, you’ll need to enter through three separate rooms while accumulating battery packs to unlock the adjacent areas. The first pack is at the back-right of this large room with all the locked doors. Keep your eyes on Miss Delight at all times, as she can shift through the metal shutters even when they’ve locked.

Open the door on your right first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the first pack on the shutter on the right when you walked in. Back away into this room and grab the battery pack in the back-left corner of this space.

Unlock the door inside this room, grab the battery packs from the entrance side, and siphon the power by using the door you unblocked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to the main area and place the battery pack into the shutters on the left. Pick up the battery pack you used to unlock the first room. The next set of shutters will open. Back into this and move the cabinet in front of the door. Exit into the main area while watching Miss Delight. Grab both battery packs from the shutter and place it into the final shutter. Return to the second room using the unblocked door and grab the current from the green socket that is directly opposite the door.

Class dismissed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now all you have to do is run in a straight line, far away from Miss Delight. She will keep chasing you at this point. There is no need to keep an eye on her, for her demise is imminent. Congratulations, you defeated the wicked Miss Delight.