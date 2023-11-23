You can get a Revavroom with the best title ever in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can get their hands on the grumpiest Pokémon right now thanks to the latest anime release.

Revavroom the Grumpy is the latest Pokémon to be made available via online distribution, and it comes right after the Steel-type Pokémon appeared in the latest episode of Palean Winds. So you never get confused with your other Revavroom, this one comes with the title “Revavroom the Grumpy.”

To score your own Revavroom, you can simply head to the Poke Portal. This can be opened within the Scarlet and Violet menu. From here, choose mystery gift, get with code/password, and enter the password TEAMSTAR. That’s it. Once you do that, your new surprise will arrive ready for you to use in battle. Don’t forget to save your game. This Revavroom is the dual type of Steel and Poison that you’d expect, but it boasts a Fighting Tera-type. Its moveset includes Iron Head, Swagger, Poison Jab, and Tera Blast.

Serebii Update: A new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet distribution has begun to celebrate Paldean Winds.



Gives players a Fighting Tera Type Revavroom



Code: TEAMSTAR



Runs until October 31st 2024 at 14:59 UTC



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHT3ar pic.twitter.com/AjFjkIrVQT — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 22, 2023

You’ve got plenty of time to take advantage of this distribution as it’s set to run until Oct. 31, 2024. With this much time, there’s no way you’re going to miss out on this special Pokémon. Making this particular distro even more unique, if you check out a summary of the Pokémon, you’ll find its original owner listed as Team Star and proof that this particular Pokémon came from the anime. If you’ve played through the campaign of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you would have encountered plenty of Revavroom being used by Team Star. Now with this distribution, you get a chance to have one, and it’s just as grumpy as you’d expect.

Perhaps we’ll see more distributions like this as Paldean Winds nears its conclusion. You can follow along with the series on YouTube as each episode is dropping there, however, there’s only one more episode left to land and that’s expected in December.