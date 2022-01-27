Where to find the Springy Mushroom in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Collecting specific items isn’t a new concept for the Pokémon series, but Pokémon Legends: Arceus has a much more structured story that will have players completing quests in a set order to progress.

Among these quests are smaller request missions where players will need to gather resources, such as the Springy Mushroom.

Springy Mushrooms are a crafting item that’s beloved by “more mysterious Pokémon” and Dragon-types. Using one, by throwing it, will act as a sort of Sweet Scent-like lure for the Pokémon listed as liking the fungus.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

To complete the quest, all you need to do is find a Springy Mushroom, which is easier said than done in the overworld. But you can also just backtrack a bit and purchase one in Jubilifie Village at the Craft Shop, the little store where you can buy supplies to craft Poké Balls and other items as well.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Springy Mushrooms can be purchased from the Craft Shop for 200 PokéDollars. And once you purchase one, you can immediately go and turn it back in to complete the request.