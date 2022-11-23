In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are lots of moves that players will be able to teach their Pokémon through TMs, or Technical Moves. These moves can be found in the world by completing certain objectives, such as for the powerful TM Earthquake.

This has been a really powerful move in Pokémon since the earliest generations, shaking the ground and dealing devastating damage to any nearby Pokémon. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Earthquake TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find the Earthquake TM in Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Earthquake is also known as TM 149 and can be found in the Asado Desert area. There will be a Battle League Representative near Cascarrafa. As with other Battle League Reps around Paldea, you’ll need to defeat five different trainers in the surrounding area to get the TM reward from the rep.

After getting the TM, you can craft more of them, and you’ll need the following resources to do so: 12,000 LP, Three Phanpy Tails, Three Diglett Dirt, and Three Barboach Slime.

It’s an expensive TM to craft, but it’s one of the most powerful Ground-type moves in the game, dealing massive damage to any Pokémon. But in group battles, it will also deal damage to an ally’s Pokémon, so be careful.

As long as you can find the Battle League Rep near Cascarrafa and defeat the trainers, you’ll have the TM in no time. That’s all you need to know about how to find the Earthquake TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.