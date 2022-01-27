Where to find Eevee in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

While Pikachu has retained its status as the mascot of the Pokémon series for over 25 years, recent entries have painted Eevee, the Evolution Pokémon, as another staple creature. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Eevee and its many evolutions return for players to catch, battle, and train, making great additions to any team.

The Evolution Pokémon debuted in Pokémon Red and Green, where players could only obtain one via a building in Celadon City. At that point, Eevee only had three evolutions: Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon. Since then, Eevee has gained five more evolutions of various different types, all of which can be obtained in the Hisui region.

Eevee can be found in Hisui roaming around a pond in the northern part of the Horseshoe Plains in the Obsidian Fieldlands. It’s a rare encounter in this area and will likely require some patience before it spawns. Players will have to be tactful in approaching Eevee if they do find one since upon seeing the player, it will immediately attack them for invading its territory. While Feather Balls may work nicely to catch the Evolution Pokémon from afar, players should also have Great Balls and Ultra Balls in stock just in case.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Once players catch an Eevee of their own, they have the option to evolve it into eight different Pokémon or keep it as its Normal-type self. Should players want one of its many evolutions, they’ll need to fulfill a variety of different requirements, including obtaining a specific stone or becoming better friends with Eevee at different points of the day. Players are even able to obtain Eevee’s Fairy-type evolution, Sylveon, which was not available in the original Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum games or the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes.

Finding an Eevee may not be an easy feat, but regardless of the appearance that players want the Evolution Pokémon to take, it’s a valuable part of any team.