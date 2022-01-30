Pokémon Legends: Arceus will have players scouting the Hisui region to finish their Pokédex. Along this journey, they will be tasked with capturing specific Pokémon that will help progress the story.

When you reach Cobalt Coastlands, the third zone in the game, you’ll encounter one of these missions very quickly. The assignment will have players seek out and capture the third-generation Pokémon Dusclops.

Dusclops is a Ghost-type Pokémon that can evolve into the extremely powerful Pokémon Dusknoir. Before you can do this, you’ll need to work through the story completing Mission 10: The Lordless Island.

Where to find Dusclops in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Mission 10: The Lordless Island

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

As you first arrive in Cobalt Coastlands, you’ll be sent to meet the Diamond Clan member Iscan. They will help you earn the power of Basculegion, which will allow you to traverse water. Before you get the power, though, you’ll need to do his mission, The Lordless Island.

The Lordless Island will task you with catching a wild Dusclops. To do this, you’ll want to head further east to Deadwood Haunt. Once you arrive at Deadwood Haunt, you’ll see Dusclops standing nearby a beached ship. You can challenge and capture the Pokémon once you get there. After catching Dusclops, you can complete the mission by returning to Iscan and showing him your work.

While you’re around Deadwood Haunt, there are plenty of other Ghost-type Pokémon to be caught. These include Drifloon and Dusclops’ pre-evolution, Duskull. This is one of the best zones in the game to acquire Ghost-type Pokémon, so make sure to return at a later stage and fill out that Pokédex.

If you’re looking to add Dusclops to your party after completing this mission, you can also find the Pokémon in the wild in Alabaster Icelands’ Avalanche Slopes and Arena’s Approach.