Where to find Axew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon fans across the world kicked off their new journeys across the Paldea region with the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. A total of 107 new Pokémon species are making their debuts with the latest installments in the franchise, but there’s also plenty of familiar faces from previous generations returning to join players on their new adventures.

Axew is one of these many returning species. The adorable little Dragon-type Pokémon is native to the Unova region and entered the franchise alongside Pokémon Black and White in 2010. Dragon types can be difficult to find in the wild in almost all of the games in the franchise, but they’re very popular among players for their cool designs and powerful stats.

Related: How to change your Rotom phone case in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Luckily for anyone looking to add Axew to their team in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Tusk Pokémon can be found relatively early in the game—if you know where to look, that is.

Here are all the locations where you can find Axew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Axew locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Axew spawns in a number of places around Paldea, but there’s one location in particular where you can find Axew relatively early in the game. To do so, head east from Mesagoza. Stay close to the river, and continue on until you see a blue ladder leading down to another open area with Stantler, Litleo, and Skiddo. That area slopes down to the river bank. Axew can be found during the night and spawns on the slope that leads down to the river.

All locations for Axew The earliest location Axew can be found The slope where Axew spawns

If you’d rather wait until later in the game to add Axew to your team, there are plenty of opportunities to do so. The Dragon type also spawns south of the Glaseado Mountain, as well as a couple of other areas highlighted on the map above.