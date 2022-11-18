Pawmi is an Electric-type mouse Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It evolves into Pawmo at level 16, who then evolves into Pawmot after trainers walk 1,000 steps.

It’s a three-stage evolution process that starts with Pawmi, the smallest and weakest of the bunch. Still, a lot of trainers have got their heart set on catching one because of what it becomes. Plus, those obsessed with catching cute Pokémon are drawn to it because of its design.

The issue, though, is that it’s not that easy to find.

How to catch Pawmi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

According to the Pokédex, Pawmi is “very rarely seen,” even within its natural habitat of Southern Paldea. However, that’s still the best place to find one—particularly around the south-east.

This includes South Province (Area One), South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Five), and Los Platos.

It might take a while to find one, but if you scour the area enough, it should pop up eventually. And when it does, all you need to do is catch it with a Poké Ball after weakening it in battle.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The fact Pawmi is considered to be somewhat rare has made it all-the-more alluring to Pokémon players. Plus, it’s only one of several Pokémon that has three stages of evolution, which adds to that.

No matter what your reason is for wanting to catch one, though—rest assured, you will find it. Just keep looking in those areas. Persistence is the key.