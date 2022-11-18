How to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced a whole new generation of Pokémon, including Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot—a three-stage evolution Electric-type (and later, also Fighting-type) Pokémon.

It goes from being a small rodent that scurries on the floor as Pawmi, to a slightly bigger variant that stands on its own two legs as Pawmo, and finally, a burlier and taller brawler as Pawmot.

Evolving Pawmi into Pawmo is simple enough. All you need to do is the age-old method of grinding battles until it hits level 16.

However, evolving Pawmo into Pawmot is more complicated.

Pawmo to Pawmot Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution method, explained

Simply put, if you want to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, you’ll need to put in some legwork—literally.

First, make Pawmo the lead Pokémon in your party and then make it walk with you by pressing ZR. After you’ve done that, traverse the Paldea region with Pawmo by your side. It will be ready to evolve into Pawmot after walking 1,000 steps—which will happen the next time it levels up. This can be done via battle, or on the spot via a Rare Candy.

It doesn’t matter where you walk, either. The 1,000 steps can be done in a city or in the wild. So, you can do it while progressing the story or catching Pokémon to fill your Pokédex.

Image via The Pokémon Company

It’s an unconventional process, but a simple one that is worth doing if you want the trusty Electric and Fighting Pokémon to aid you in battle throughout your adventures in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Plus, let’s face it—Pawmot looks cool, too.