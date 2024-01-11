What to do after you finish the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue

Finishing the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue is the end, but it can be a new beginning.

Completing the epilogue of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet marks the end of the game’s story, but not the end of your journey. There’s much more to explore and accomplish after defeating Nemona again and catching Pecharunt, with some exclusive content becoming accessible only after you’ve finished the epilogue.

Based on my experience with the game, here’s what to do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet once you complete the game’s epilogue.

Things to do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet after the epilogue

Battle and trade with new League Club Special Coaches

New Special Coaches await. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After you complete the Mochi Mayhem epilogue, Nemona, Arven, and Penny become Special Coaches you can call to visit you in the League Club inside Blueberry Academy. You can now battle and trade Pokémon with them, with Nemona rewarding you with a valuable Focus Sash after you win your first battle with her.

The Pokémon you can get from trades with them are Tauros from Nemona, Eevee from Penny, and Skwovet from Arven. When you fight them, all their Pokémon are between levels 82 and 87, which is a formidable challenge.

Complete your Pokédex

The best diploma I ever got. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As someone who’s been a Pokémon fan since the Red and Blue days, I find that catching all Pokémon is the most rewarding part of the game. Back then, completing the Pokédex was a daunting task, so the thrill of completing it in any game, including Scarlet and Violet, is always exhilarating. I definitely recommend catching all Pokémon from every area of the game after you finish the epilogue.

Shiny hunting

Dragapult is hungry. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Catching Shiny Pokémon is undoubtedly the second most gratifying aspect of the game, right after completing the Pokédex. Shiny hunting, a once challenging late-game activity, has been made more accessible in Scarlet and Violet. At times, I’ve managed to catch two different Shiny Pokémon species within just 30 minutes. Grinding some Herba Mystica and dedicating a few hours to Shiny hunting can be a truly enjoyable experience, and I highly recommend it.

Tera Raids

Charizard is no match for my team. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Another endgame activity I love is dominating in Tera Raids. These battles are not only a source of valuable items for building a strong team, like XP candies and stat-boosters, but they also offer the chance to capture Pokémon with special marks, especially after using some powerful combos. While Tera Raids can be a bit of a grind, the rewards you reap make it a worthwhile activity after completing the Scarlet and Violet epilogue.

Competitive battling

If you’re into player-versus-player challenges, the introduction of The Indigo Disk has significantly expanded the competitive meta in Scarlet and Violet, bringing in new Pokémon and diverse team strategies. Now that the epilogue and Pecharunt have been released, the competitive scene is expected to stabilize, with no new Pokémon additions anticipated in the foreseeable future. This stability makes it an ideal time to dive into VGC and ranked matches, as you won’t have to continuously adapt to major changes moving forward.