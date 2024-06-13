What time does the Unrivaled Emboar Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Seven-star Emboar Tera Raids are coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but only for a short time.

After a long wait, the Unova Fire Starter, Emboar, is finally getting its time in the spotlight as the raid boss for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Unrivaled Tera Raid event. For this special seven-star raid, the Fire/Fighting-type pig will have the Electric Tera Type to cover its natural Water and Flying weaknesses. This leaves it with just one defensive weakness—Ground. So find a strong Ground-type Pokémon that can go head-to-head with Emboar, beat the raid, and catch that pig.

Here’s when you can challenge the seven-star Tera Raid and catch Unrivaled Emboar in the Gen IX games.

When is the Unrivaled Emboar Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Electric is an interesting Tera Type for Emboar. Image via The Pokémon Company

Emboar isn’t the first Starter Pokémon to get a special Tera Raid event, following the likes of Charizard, Greninja, and, more recently, Primarina and Swampert. For these Unrivaled Starter events, there are generally two opportunities to take on the Tera Raids, and Emboar sticks to this trend.

Unrivaled Emboar Tera Raids will first appear in the Paldea region from Thursday, June 13 at 7pm CT to Sunday, June 16 at 6:59pm CT .

. They will appear once more the following week from Thursday, June 20 at 7pm CT to Sunday, June 23 at 6:59pm CT.

Like all the other Starter Pokémon, Emboar’s availability isn’t locked to this event in Scarlet and Violet. If you have The Indigo Disk DLC, you can easily catch Tepig and evolve it into Pignite and Emboar, so this Tera Raid event might not seem as enticing for you to participate in. But the Emboar from this specific event comes with the Mightiest Mark, which is exclusive to seven-star Tera Raid bosses. So if you’re looking to expand your collection of Mightiest Mark ‘mons or you just want to get your hands on an extra special Emboar, be sure to clear this Tera Raid event while it’s still around.

If you need to do some last-minute training and prepping to build the perfect counter for this raid, there will also be five-star Blissey raids popping up from June 20 to 23—the same time as Emboar’s second appearance. Blissey raids drop tons of useful resources like Exp. Candies and Tera Shards to speed up the process of training and building strong ‘mons.

