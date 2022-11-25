What is the best Eevee Tera Type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Eevee is one of the most beloved Pokémon. It has been since it was first introduced in Generation I. That’s probably why it was chosen for the first Tera Raid Battle event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

But since Tera Raid Battle events revolve around taking on Pokémon with random Tera-types that change its Type and boost moves, it got people thinking: which is best for Eeevee?

It’s a Normal-type Pokémon, but can evolve into eight different Pokémon:

Vaporeon (Water-type)

Jolteon (Electric-type)

Flareon (Fire-type)

Espeon (Psychic-type)

Umbreon (Dark-type)

Leafeon (Grass-type)

Glaceon (Ice-type)

Sylveon (Fairy-type)

This creates a bit of a problem—one there’s no definitive answer to, but we’ll do our best to address.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Best Eevee Tera Type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained

Simply put, the best Tera-type depends on what you intend to evolve Eevee into, and whether you want to focus on offense or defense.

If you want to enhance their attack, pick the same Tera-type. Alternatively, if you want to negate damage from Types that are usually strong against them, pick the opposite Tera-type.

For example, if you want to evolve it into Flareon, the Fire Tera-type will make it significantly stronger, while the Water Tera-type will mitigate damage from Water-type Pokémon.

The same can be said for all the other evolutions, too.

Another option is picking a Tera-type that is strong against the Type its weak against. So, in the case of Flareon, that would be the Electric Tera-type, which is strong against Water-type Pokémon.

Image via The Pokémon Company

As you can see, there’s a lot of wriggle room in terms of which Tera-type is actually best for Eevee.

The good news, though, is it’s pretty easy to change its Tera-type. All you need to do is defeat the Normal-type gym leader Larry in Medali and talk to the chef behind the sushi bar, who will provide the service in exchange for Tera Shards of a specific type, which can be found around the map or acquired from Tera Raid battles.

So, you’ll always have room to experiment—and Eevee, being one of the most versatile Pokémon in the game, is the perfect Pokémon to experiment on!