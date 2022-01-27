What are the Shiny odds in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus added new elements to basically every facet of the core Pokémon franchise’s formula, including some slight changes to how Shiny Pokémon encounters will work.

There will be new boosted methods to entice Shiny hunters, even if early data shows that every Static Encounter, or Pokémon that are always going to be encountered at a certain location or set point in quests, are Shiny-locked. This means players won’t be able to reset until those Pokémon appear as a Shiny.

Now, as players begin their journey through the ancient Hisui region, here’s everything we know about the Shiny odds in Legends: Arceus.

Shiny Pokémon odds

Just like with other recent entries in the game, Legends: Arceus has standard Shiny odds of one in 4,096, which translates to one of every 4,096 Pokémon you see should theoretically be Shiny.

Going through the game and completing the Pokédex will also drastically increase your Shiny odds at specific points of progress. For each species, reaching Species Research Level 10 will cut the Shiny odds to one in 2,048.25 for future encounters with said species, while getting Species Research Perfect for completely finishing a page will increase those odds further to one in 1,024.3.

The Shiny Charm is another factor players can take into account. After completing the base level of the Pokédex by reaching Research Level 10 with every Pokémon in the game, you can grab the item. This will provide an additional boost to the Research Level 10 and base Shiny odds, meaning you end up with permanent one in 819.6 encounter Shiny odds at this point.

If you combine the Shiny Charm boost to a Species Research Perfect encounter, you can get those odds all the way down to one in 585.57 encounters, or seven in 4,096.

That also doesn’t take into account the boosted Shiny odds that come from entering a Mass Outbreak, a special event on the map that will see a specific species of Pokémon spawning nearly endlessly in a set area for a specific amount of time. Early data notes that this will provide an additional boost of 25 to any odds, making even base odds one in 158.02 and getting as low as one in 128.49 once you get all of the other boosts.

If any of this data is updated or changed, this article will be updated to reflect the newest Shiny odds in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.