What are Location Cards in Pokémon Go?

In traditional Pokémon games, one of the main objectives is to complete the Pokédex by catching every Pokémon available in the region. Pokémon Go took this to the next level by getting players to go out and explore the real world while catching new Pokémon and filling out their Pokédex.

Players who enjoy the collection aspect of the game will be delighted to hear about a new feature introduced with Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn. The new feature, Location Cards, adds to the collectibility and uniqueness of certain Pokémon.

What are Pokémon Go Location Cards?

According to the official Pokémon Go site, “Location Cards will be a new way for Trainers to remember where they caught specific Pokémon and commemorate visiting special events or locations.” These “souvenir backgrounds” can be found by going to the Pokémon’s Summary page.

This may seem similar to the mainline Pokémon games in a few different ways. After catching, hatching, or receiving a Pokémon in those titles, the Pokémon will have notes on where it was caught or who it was traded from. If it was traded from someone in another country, that would also be indicated. There are also special Marks that Pokémon can possess from certain events. For example, the Pokémon caught after seven-star Tera Raid events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will possess the Mightiest Mark to add to their rarity and show exactly where they came from.

With Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn hosting an in-person event in Las Vegas from February 18 to 19, players will have the opportunity to catch Pokémon with Location Cards by participating in specific Raid Battles there. Players can expect to have more opportunities to collect Location Cards from other in-person events in the future. Thanks to this new feature, players will be able to easily look back on the events they attend and the places they visit while participating in raids and catching more Pokémon.