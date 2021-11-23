Twitch streamer SmallAnt catches every Pokémon from Brilliant Diamond in under 24 hours

Becoming a true Pokémon master and capturing every Pokémon in any region Pokédex is an endeavor that commonly takes a massive time investment, but popular Twitch streamer SmallAnt today proved that it can be done in just 24 hours with the right preparation.

During a recent stream, the streamer challenged himself to catch every Pokémon in the Sinnoh Pokédex on the newly released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games in one day.

Despite this being a monstrous task, SmallAnt was able to complete the challenge by overcoming a ton of obstacles and capturing all 151 Pokémon in the regional Pokédex.

Pokémon that offered the biggest challenge to capture were those whose encounters were time-exclusive, such as Drifloon, who only spawns on Fridays. The Honey Tree Pokémon, Carnivine, and Feebas also offered challenges, the latter of which due to its incredibly low spawn rate.

It took SmallAnt just over 20 hours to catch every Pokémon in the Sinnoh Pokédex. On SmallAnt’s YouTube channel, you can find plenty of different Pokémon and other Nintendo game challenges, like finishing the original gen-four games with a Pokémon team randomizer active, beating Fire Red without dealing damage, and much more.