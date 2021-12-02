Tsareena will be added to Pokémon UNITE on Dec. 9, will be free for a limited time

TiMi Studio is really showing some love to the Alola region by announcing that Tsareena will be joining Pokémon UNITE as the game’s next playable Pokémon on Dec. 9.

The Fruit Pokémon will become available next week and it will be available for free to all players for a limited time.

Tsareena is almost ready to dance around the competition. Trainers that log in after the update on 12/9 can obtain its UNITE license for free for a limited time!



Once Tsareena goes live on Dec. 9, players can grab her Unite License at no cost as part of a “commemorative update gift” special campaign. This information was discovered last month via a data mine around the time Decidueye was releasing, which made the timing a little odd due to the fact both are Grass-types from the Generation VII games.

Along with the announcement, TiMi released a short video showcasing a few of Tsareena’s moves, including what looks like Triple Axel, Grassy Glide, and its signature attack Trop Kick as its Unite Move.

After the trailer dropped, TiMi confirmed that the Pokémon will be a Melee All-Round. We have yet to have another All-Rounder added to the game post-launch, so this is a great way to fill out the roster and will likely be what the next Pokémon is, too.

Players won’t need to wait much longer to pick up Tsareena on Dec. 9, but make sure to get her Unite License while it’s available for free. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay an as-of-yet unannounced amount of Aeos Coins or Aeos Gems to do so.