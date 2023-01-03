Tinkaton weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Learning the intricacies of battling and the competitive side of Pokémon is not easy. There are a ton of Pokémon each with a different typing, abilities, stats, movepool, possible held items—where does it stop?

The possibilities are near-infinite when it comes to battle, and the last thing you need is not knowing which Pokémon to send out or what moves to click against a specific ‘mon. One such Pokémon that has been leaving many trainers scratching their heads is Tinkaton.

Are you also confused about how you can take this mischievous little girl out of the battlefield and back into her PokéBall? Then you might want to continue reading the rest of this guide that talks about Tinkaton’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What types are Tinkaton weak against?

If you’re fighting against a Tinkaton, you might want to be extremely specific about your move choices since this little gnome possesses what is objectively the best typing in the game: Fairy and Steel.

This typing gives Tinkaton a whopping nine resistances and two immunities in Dark, Bug, Flying, Fairy, Ice, Normal, Rock, Grass, and Psychic resistances along with Poison and Dragon immunities. 11 whole types that don’t want to be hitting Tinkaton, which is more than half of the entire roster of types.

To rub salt into the wound, Tinkaton has only two weaknesses in Fire and Ground. The upside here is that both of these are very good offensive types whose moves are omnipresent in the competitive meta.

Additionally, there are a couple of types that hit Tinkaton for neutral damage, which are Electric, Fighting, Water, Steel, and Ghost. These are good middle-ground types to settle on if you don’t have a super-effective move to hit Tinkaton with. But when we’re talking about countering a Pokémon, you will need to use moves that it takes super-effective damage from, coming from ‘mons that can resist the majority of its common moves.

What are the best Tinkaton counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Since Tinkaton is a Fairy/Steel dual-type, the two most common move types that you will see in its moveset and Fairy and Steel (Play Rough and its signature move Gigaton Hammer.)

Like we’ve said earlier, the two types that deal super-effective damage to Tinkaton are Fire and Ground, but Fire is the only one among the two types both of its STAB (Same-Type-Attack-Bonus) moves, whereas Ground does not resist either Fairy or Steel. This makes Fire-type Pokémon the best option to counter Tinkaton.

