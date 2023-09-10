Scarlet and Violet's first part of the DLC is likely to release globally at the same time.

The first Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Teal Mask, releases globally on Sep. 13. Actually, it may release a day earlier in some regions of the world, thanks to how Nintendo is expected to let players access this new content.

The Teal Mask launches “in the morning” of Sep. 13 in Japan, according to promotional images released online. Since the Pokémon Sword and Shield expansions rolled out at the same time globally in 2020, it’s reasonable to expect the same will happen with The Teal Mask, which means a late night release on the 12th in the Americas and in the early morning of the 13th in Europe.

Nintendo hasn’t confirmed the exact release times yet. Players online expect that “morning” means releasing at 11am Japan time at the latest, which would be 9pm CT on Sep. 12 in Americas and 3am BST in Europe. This is probably the latest time the DLC would release, but all times are subject to change.

Why players expect a global release of The Teal Mask

Pokémon fans can hope for a global release of The Teal Mask because a staggered release could mean a conflict between game versions for online interactions, and Nintendo hasn’t announced any maintenance to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet online services yet, which would be the only way to prevent that.

The only maintenance revealed so far is to the Pokémon HOME services, which will go down at 7pm CT on Sep. 12 and can take up to 24 hours to return to normal. This is another clue that the DLC may actually release on the 12th for some regions, since leaving HOME open would also cause data conflicts in online interactions between players with and without The Teal Mask available in their region.

The final clue is that Pokémon Sword and Shield’s expansions, The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, both released at the same time in all regions. Unless Nintendo and Game Freak are changing plans, this suggests that the same will happen with The Teal Mask.

