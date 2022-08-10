The Pokémon TCG art exhibition is now open

Get a better glimpse at some of the most iconic cards in the game.

Pokémon fans now have their chance to get a close-up look at Pokémon cards from throughout the decades of the game thanks to an online art exhibition that is now open.

First announced in late July, the Illustration Exhibition is now live for fans to visit via Anique’s website. The exhibition will remain live throughout August and September ending in October so you’ll still get plenty of time to see and learn about different cards in the Pokémon TCG.

Serebii Update: The Pokémon TCG Online Illustration Exhibition is now open. Accessible until October 22ndhttps://t.co/AqGd370W7o pic.twitter.com/4a4H24lJIk — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) August 9, 2022

This exhibition is split into three categories with different cards included in each. These are life, history, and artists. As these names suggest, in the life category you’ll see the environment and daily lives of different Pokémon through TCG art. This category is split into eight different environments.

The History category is split into segments of years and each of these includes iconic cards from those times. Here you can get a closer look at their unique art.

And the final category Artists highlights the different artists who have worked on Pokémon TCG over the years. Similar to the other two categories, Artists are separated into different styles so that you can check out the ones you like best.

While in the exhibition you can click on any of the cards to get an up-close look at the art of these cards without any of the text covering their impressive designs.

You’ve got plenty of time to see this display; it will remain live until Oct. 22.