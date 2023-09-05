Tauros’ days as one of Scarlet and Violet’s most unique Pokémon are coming to an end

Paldean Tauros is one of the coolest additions introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, featuring three different breeds—Combat, Aqua, and Blaze. In particular, it’s the Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros that really stands out with its unique typing, but that’s about to change very soon with the upcoming The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

One player pointed out how Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros is the only Fighting/Fire-type Pokémon in the franchise aside from three Starter lines—Blaziken, Infernape, and Emboar—in a Sept. 2 Reddit thread. Unfortunately for the Tauros, it’s set to have competition in the form of Blaziken, Internape, and Emboar very soon.

Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros is the one and only Pokémon of that typing currently available in Scarlet and Violet since the Gen III, IV, and V Fire/Fighting Starters haven’t made it to the Paldea region just yet.

Having this unique dual typing has actually paid off for Blaze Breed Tauros, as it has had its time in the spotlight for difficult Tera Raids like the Unrivaled Samurott event. It’s also just a pretty handy ‘mon overall with strong Fire and Fighting-type physical attacks along with great abilities in Intimidate and Anger Point. The fact that it’s a regional and version-exclusive Pokémon makes it all the more special.

Unfortunately for the fire bull, it will soon have to share its unique type with Blaziken, Internape, and Emboar when they finally enter the Gen IX games through The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC along with the rest of the Starter Pokémon. Once Part II: The Indigo Disk is released, all Starter Pokémon will officially be available in Scarlet and Violet, giving Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros some new competition for best Fighting/Fire-type Pokémon in the game.

For now, Blaze Breed Tauros can continue to boast its unique typing, but its days are certainly limited with The Indigo Disk set to be released in the winter.

