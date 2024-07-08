Super rare Shiny Pokémon returning to Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids to celebrate Worlds

Gimmighoul Tera Raids are set to make their return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which means it’s round two for the most dedicated Shiny hunters.

From Aug. 9 to 22, Gimmighoul will appear in special Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to celebrate the World Championships (Aug. 16 to 18), according to Serebii. These raid battles will range from one to five stars, but it’s the five-star raids you’ll want to watch out for. That’s because Gimmighoul’s Shiny variant is exclusive to the five-star raids during this event, and it’s only the second opportunity we’ve ever had to hunt for it. In fact, the last time these raids were around to catch Shiny Gimmighoul was last summer.

This little one is back! Image via The Pokémon Company

While this is exciting news for Shiny hunters who need to collect Shiny Gimmighoul and Shiny Gholdengo, the odds may not be in their favor if it’s anything like last time. The first time around, there was reportedly a one in 4,103.05 chance to encounter Shiny Gimmighoul, which is worse odds than the average Shiny.

Given how long it takes to check each Tera Raid for a Shiny, you can imagine how tedious it would be to hunt for Shiny Gimmighoul with these slim odds. I’m really hoping they increase the Shiny odds so I can finally get my hands on the tiny Shiny and evolve it into one of the coolest Gen IX ‘mons—Gholdengo. But at the very least, trainers will still have around two weeks to find one of the rarest Shinies in the game.

Now, if you’re eager to hunt for Shiny Gimmighoul but aren’t sure how to beat the raid, we do have a guide with strong builds and counters. It’ll also depend on what Tera Type Gimmighoul has, so make sure you bring a Pokémon that can at least hit its Tera Type for super-effective damage. Gimmighoul is by no means one of the strongest Pokémon out there, but you shouldn’t underestimate what it can do in a five-star raid with moves like Nasty Plot and Shadow Ball.

Don’t miss your chance to encounter the rare Shiny before the event ends on Aug. 22. In the meantime, you can start collecting a ton of Gimmighoul Coins to evolve your Shiny Gimmighoul into Gholdengo—if you’re lucky enough to find one in the first place.

