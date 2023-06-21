How to get Shiny Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Game Freak is finally giving players the chance to get Shiny Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the form of a time-limited event that’ll run from June 21 until July 2.

The event was announced during the June 21 Nintendo Direct alongside a first look at the two DLC packs coming later this year, and it’s the first time players can get a Shiny Gimmighoul in the game. The Shiny form was not available when the game came out in November 2023 and has been locked away from players until now.

So, how exactly do you get it?

Shiny Gimmighoul Special Tera Raid Battle event details

From June 21 at 10am CT until July 2 at 6:59pm CT, players will be able to take part in a special Tera Raid event that will be focusing on Gimmighoul. Players who take part in Tier Five raids will have a small chance of coming across the Shiny form of Gimmighoul to capture. So long as they are able to beat the raid with their team, they will be able to capture it in the end.

That is the catch here. You need to not only locate one, which is rare and hard to find, but you’ll also need to make sure that when you do, you beat the raid to be able to capture it. If you don’t beat the raid, then the Shiny Gimmighoul will disappear.

As the Pokémon is only around for a limited time, be sure to act fast to have a chance at finding and capturing one yourself. Its the only way to currently get a Shiny Gimmighoul and there is no telling when the chance will arise again in the future.

