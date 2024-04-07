Pokémon World Championships 2024: Location, dates, tickets, and more

With the 2024 Pokémon Championship Series nearly at its zenith, players are gearing up to test their battling skills at Worlds. This year’s Pokémon World Championships will bring players together to compete in four different games, each with its own title up for grabs.

Whether it be in a classic competition like the Pokémon TCG and VGC or something on the mobile side with Pokémon Go or Pokémon UNITE, the best players in the world will gather in Honolulu, Hawai’i and battle for the title of World Champion.

Where and when will the Pokémon World Championships 2024 take place?

Time to get your swim on! Image via The Pokémon Company

The 2024 Pokémon World Championships will be held in Honolulu, Hawai’i, from August 16 to 18 at the Hawai’i Convention Center. It also looks like the theme for this year’s visuals will be focused on fun in the ocean, with snorkeling being at the forefront of the logo.

This will be the fourth time Hawaii has hosted Pokémon Worlds, though the first time it will be held in Honolulu. The three previous Hawaii events took place at Waikoloa Village in 2007, 2010, and 2012.

Pokémon World Championships 2024: All ticket details and how to get a Spectator Badge

If you aren’t competing in the 2024 Pokémon World Championships, you will need to purchase a Spectator Badge to watch all the action live. Typically, this can cost anywhere from $10 to $30 based on previous event prices—though last year’s event used a lottery system since it was based in Japan.

Since most official Pokémon events are run through RK9 Labs, you should make an account there before tickets go live just in case The Pokémon Company uses the website to host its Worlds tickets this year. Otherwise, you will need to wait for official information on where to purchase your Spectator Badge, along with pricing to be released.

What will be featured at the Pokémon World Championships 2024?

Along with Championship events for the Pokémon TCG, Pokémon VGC, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE, the 2024 Pokémon World Championships should include side events and exclusive merchandise from vendors.

More details about what will be featured at the event itself should be shared as we get closer to the tournament, though you can also expect a handful of special announcements for current and upcoming Pokémon projects to take place during the closing ceremonies—as it happens every year.

