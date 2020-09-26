Single Strike Master and Rapid Strike Master revealed as Japan’s next Pokémon TCG set

Listings on Amazon Japan revealed the next Pokémon TCG sets for the region, listing two individual sets that will function as one larger set when it releases on Jan. 22, 2021.

Single Strike Master and Rapid Strike Master are the titles of the dual set, with each containing 70 cards, excluding secret rares.

The dual-set theme is something that is mainly done in the Japanese TCG with base sets, which are usually the first releases in a new series of cards. Single Strike Master and Rapid Strike Master are being advertised as the first sets carrying players into the second year of Sword and Shield-related content, so it fits the model of an atypical base set.

It also makes sense to split them up considering Urshifu is the title Pokémon being used for these sets. Single Strike Master will feature Single Strike Style Urshifu while Rapid Strike Master will feature the more fluid Rapid Strike Style Urshifu.

Single Strike Master and Rapid Strike Master will each receive a themed Premium Trainer Box, which will include the following:

157 total cards One holo Urshifu V, 48 normal reprints, and 108 Energy cards

One Pokémon coin

One acrylic damage counter set

One premium poison marker

One premium burn marker

One damage counter case

15 packs of either Single Strike Master or Rapid Strike Master

The Urshifu V featured in the Premium Boxes will be different from the ones you can get through the actual packs. Additional TCG accessories will also be included in this release, though they will be sold separately.

And as a bonus, if you buy an entire booster box of Single Strike Master or Rapid Strike Master, you will also receive a voucher for a free booster pack of the next set when it releases in March 2021.