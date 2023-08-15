Scarlet and Violet players find bizarre connection between Paradox Pokémon and Johto starters

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans had a lot of opinions on Raging Bolt, one of the newest Paradox Pokémon, when it was announced as part of the upcoming DLC during the August Pokémon Presents. Now they’re connecting it back to the Johto Starters.

Raging Bolt is of course the Paradox counterpart of the Johto Legendary, Raikou, soon joining Suicine’s Paradox form, Walking Wake, in Scarlet and Violet. Seeing how two of Johto’s Legendary trio have now officially received Paradox forms, it should follow that Entei will also be getting a new Paradox form in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Based on the designs for Raging Bolt and Walking Wake, fans already have an idea of what Entei’s potential Paradox counterpart might look like—and their theories involve the Johto Starters and dinosaurs.

In an Aug. 13 Reddit thread, one player posted an image of Raging Bolt, Walking Wake, and the three Johto Starters—Meganium, Typhlosion, and Feraligatr. See any similarities?

Fans have previously compared Raging Bolt’s design to other long-necked Pokémon such as Alolan Exeggutor and Farigiraf, but it’s also similar to the Gen II Grass Starter, Meganium. In addition, both Meganium and Raging Bolt are shaped like sauropod dinosaurs and have a “collar” around their necks. Meganium has a pink flower, while Raging Bolt has a fluffy purple mane that wraps around its neck like a scarf. Could this be more than a coincidence?

Likewise, Walking Wake appears to have similarities with Feraligatr. Both are Water types and bipedal, and they each have reddish spikes going down their backs. They both also stand hunched over, but Walking Wake has more of the shape of a theropod dinosaur.

This leaves the Johto Fire Starter, Typhlosion, with Entei’s potential Paradox form. The focal of Typhlosion’s simple design is the flame that flares up on the back of its neck, so that’ll definitely be something to look for in Entei’s Paradox design. And in terms of dinosaurs, fans think Paradox Entei might take the form of a triceratops since they also have a frill behind their head similar to Typhlosion’s flame.

Of course, this whole Johto Starter theory could be debunked if Entei’s Paradox form ends up being something like a flying pterodactyl—which looks nothing like Typhlosion. We’ll just have to wait a little longer—if and when Paradox Entei is confirmed for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

