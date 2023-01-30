Rayquaza, Mega Latias, and Mega Latios are back for a Primal Pokémon Go event

As if February wasn’t already packed with Hoenn-themed content, Niantic is tripling down on Primal ​​Pokémon with a third event that will bridge the in-person and global Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn events.

Primal Rumblings will run from Feb. 22 to 24 and will act as a way for players around the world to prepare for Go Tour: Hoenn – Global on Feb. 25 and 26—the lead-in event for Pokémon Day 2023.

During this event, players will encounter a number of rare Pokémon first featured in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, such as Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, their evolutions, and Absol. Mega Latias and Mega Latios will be appearing in Mega Raids throughout the event too, giving players a chance to nab both of the Eon Pokémon.

Along with Mega Latias and Mega Latios, Rayquaza is returning to five-star raids with a new featured Chared Attack Breaking Swipe and its Shiny available.

This is supposed to signify the coming of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre, who will appear alongside the Primal Reversion mechanic for the first time during the in-person Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas on Feb. 18 and 19. They will also be appearing in the Go Tour: Hoenn – Global event but will not be available during Primal Rumblings—hence the name.

In a way, this is Niantic giving players plenty of other content and rare Pokémon to tide them over if they can’t make it to the in-person event. It is also a potential tease for Mega Rayquaza, which will likely be added to the game at some point in the near future to follow the Primal Reversion mechanic being introduced.

Throughout the Primal Rumblings event, players will get Field Research to help build up a stock of Poké Balls and other useful items. An evolution-themed Collection Challenge will be available to complete and is paired with a double evolution XP bonus, too.