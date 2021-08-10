Pokémon TCG Evolving Skies pre-release promos revealed

As we near the release of Pokémon TCG Evolving Skies later this month, more products from the set have been revealed, including its pre-release promotional cards.

In a post on the Pokémon forum PokeBeach, four Evolving Skies promo cards were shown, including the Galarian forms of Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres. The fourth promo card stars Flaaffy.

According to the report, these cards are alternative art reprints from Evolving Skies; however, at this stage, the art is brand new and has not yet been seen in Japan.

To score these early promos, you can purchase a Build and Battle box ahead of the set’s release from your usual TCG retailer. Otherwise, the promos will be released as part of the Build and Battle Stadium Box, which is set to launch on Sep. 10.

The Build and Battle kit also will come with some non-holographic exclusives, including Zoroark, Eldegoss, and Regileki. They’ll be joining the TCG for the very first time with the release of Evolving Skies.

Evolving Skies will officially launch on Aug. 27 and will provide players an opportunity to pick up English translations of cards from the Eevee Heroes and Sky Stream / Towering Perfection Pokémon OCG sets.