Pokémon Sword and Shield nears 22 million units sold, New Pokémon Snap breaks 2 million

Nintendo has released its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, which included updated sales information for several Pokémon titles.

Pokémon Sword and Shield continues to rise in sales, now sitting at 21.85 million units sold worldwide.

In Nintendo’s previous quarterly report, the company reported that the newest main series Pokémon games had surpassed 21 million units. The games became the first titles to surpass the 20 million units mark since Gold and Silver, released two decades earlier in 1999.

Despite reaching a two-decade high for the franchise, the Sword and Shield’s sales have slowed heading into its second anniversary, though it is still an impressive pace for most titles. The game sold 3.7 million copies in the twelve months between March 31, 2020 and 2021, and has now added just under one million copies in the quarter.

If Pokémon’s eighth-generation continues to sell at this rate, it will surpass Gold and Silver’s 23.73 million units sold in another year or two. Sword and Shield is still the fifth best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch, sitting right behind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 23.20 million units and just ahead of Super Mario Odyssey’s 21.40 million.

Additionally, New Pokémon Snap has already sold over two million units globally since its launch on April 30. Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee also continues to sell, hitting 13.57 million units sold, up from 13.28 million last quarter.