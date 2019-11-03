Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks reveal Wooloo’s evolution named Dubwool

The leak train continues. One of the most popular Pokémon from the Galar region, Wooloo, had its evolution revealed before the launch of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

This new image shows off just how much the cute little sheep can change and will likely make it a menace on the battlefield as it tanks attacks and retaliates with strong Normal-type moves.

There is a clear theme with Dubwool that keeps it feeling right at home with the aesthetic of both the region and its base evolution. Especially with the coloring around its face and neck, which makes it stand out with a much more complex design.

It’s unclear if this bulkier sheep will have a third evolution, considering the starting Normal-types vary widely in how useful they can be later in the game. Pokémon like Bidoof and Rattata only evolve once and have middling stacks, while the mighty Stoutland is a third-form evolution of the basic Lillipup.

Dubwool, along with all of the other Pokémon that have been leaked over the last two days, has not been confirmed by either Game Freak or Nintendo so there is still a chance that this information is false.

Pokémon Sword and Shield release worldwide for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15, so if you want to avoid any other potential spoilers, be cautious when browsing social media over the next two weeks.