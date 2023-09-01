Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Regulation E ruleset, explained

Another big change is on the way.

Each new ruleset for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC changes the competitive meta significantly as the pool of legal Pokémon grows.

It began with basic Pokémon from Paldea before the Paradox Pokémon and Treasures of Ruin were added in Regulations B and C. The biggest change came in Regulation D, where ‘mons transferred from Pokémon HOME became legal, meaning the likes of Urshifu and the Legendary Genies could wreak havoc once more.

The fifth VGC ruleset in Scarlet and Violet, Regulation E, was just announced, and it’s another huge change that will shake up the meta with both new and returning Pokémon.

What is Regulation E in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC?

Regulation E will once again expand the meta by adding the Pokémon from The Teal Mask, Part I of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. This includes new Pokémon like Poltchageist and Dipplin as well as returning ones like Mamoswine and Snorlax.

The tricky part is that we won’t know exactly how the meta will look until The Teal Mask is released on Sept. 13.

Once we have info on all the new Pokémon, moves, and abilities introduced through the first part of the DLC, we’ll have a better idea of what the Reg E meta will entail.

When does Regulation E start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Regulation E will begin on Oct. 1 and run until Nov. 30. This will cover six regional tournaments across North America, Europe, and Oceania, as well as the Latin America International Championships.

