Pokémon Scarlet and Violet player discovers Shinies can be hidden by strange visual glitch

Finding Shiny Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet can be tedious and time-consuming at the best of times, even after using Sparking Power Sandwiches and a Shiny Charm to increase the odds.

This bizarre visual glitch that keeps happening to a lot of players, however, makes the process even harder. For some reason, it makes the Pokémon act as if it’s invisible, hiding behind a tree that is narrower than the Pokémon.

There’s no way to tell if a Pokémon is there other than stumbling into it and seeing the battle animation take place. The Pokémon will then appear out of nowhere, providing a hilarious jump-scare in the process.

Fortunately, the glitch doesn’t prevent players from being able to tell if the Pokémon is Shiny. That’s because the animation still happens, once the Pokémon decides to appear.

It’s not the only glitch players have encountered. There are countless others, including some really absurd ones—all of which are expected to be fixed in the update this month.

There’s another comical but frustrating one that happened while a player was hunting Shines. They used a sandwich to increase odds, but it worked too well. A Shiny Iron Bundle did appear, but so did dozens of others that surrounded the player, making it impossible for them to reach the Shiny. Sadly, they missed out on catching it.

Compared to that, this visual glitch doesn’t seem so bad.