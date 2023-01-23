Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have big hopes for the game’s next big update

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have been eagerly awaiting the game’s next massive update, the version 1.2 patch, which is expected to launch in February, ever since it was first announced on Thursday, Jan. 12.

But while most hope it will fix the performance issues that have plagued the game since launch, others banded together to compile a wishlist of features and quality-of-life changes they hope will be added in the patch.

The player who created the thread listed several off the top of their head, including being able to buy and arrange things in the main character’s dormitory, being able to see other player’s rooms in multiplayer, and being able to graduate from the academy and wear something other than school uniform after finishing the story.

That wasn’t all, either. They also added a few more suggestions, such as being notified when Shiny Pokémon spawn, having a timer to show how long is left for a Sandwich Boost, and having the ability to trade and/or release multiple Pokémon at the same time.

Many agreed with their list, while others added to it. One player, for example, said it would be nice to be able to battle the Elite Four again like in previous generations, while another insisted the map’s zoom feature is in dire need of a rework.

There were also plenty of other bits and pieces, like making battle text happen faster, having additional item storage on a PC in the main character’s dorm, a battle tower, and more.

It was an extensive wishlist spanning hundreds of comments, suggesting there are a lot of desired changes. It might be a stretch for Nintendo and Game Freak to add some or all of them in the next patch.

Still, the players who contributed are optimistic their voices will be heard.