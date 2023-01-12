Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to receive unknown bug fixes and ‘added functionalities’ in February Nintendo Switch patch

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is getting its next major update next month, though it is still unclear exactly what about the games will be changed outside of some general information.

The Pokémon Company has officially confirmed that version 1.2 for the newest Pokémon games will hit the Nintendo Switch in “late February.” As of now, all we know is that it will include a number of bug fixes and introduce “added functionality” to both Scarlet and Violet.

Based on previous comments from TPC and Nintendo, the company is aware of how buggy the game is and how performance issues are negatively impacting the Gen IX player experience. A number of smaller patches have already been pushed that fix major bugs with the game, but none have directly addressed the performance issues yet.

This could be the first instance of larger post-launch improvements being implemented into the game, but we don’t have any confirmation yet—and likely won’t until closer to when it launches.

The timing on that “late February” release likely will tie this patch to Pokémon Day on Feb. 27, meaning it will launch after the festivities are over and we will hear more about it at some point during that weekend. It might even get a spotlight in the Pokémon Day Presents presentation that happens each year, with a special focus perhaps being placed on that added functionality.

Speculation is already rampant on what that added functionality might be if it isn’t tied directly to bug fixes and performance improvements.

We can already eliminate that this will be to enable Pokémon HOME, as that would not require an update on the SV side of things and a HOME update has already been announced for early February. That update won’t include transfers, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be added closer to Pokémon Day anyways.

Some fans are hoping that this update for SV will add additional content or functionality such as a mass release or other post-game-centric mechanics that would make training competitive ​​Pokémon for online battles and raids even easier. Again, nothing has been confirmed yet, and we will have to wait for TPC to share more details in the coming weeks.