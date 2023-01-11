Pokémon Scarlet and Violet player beats 68,300-to-1 odds with the most incredible Shiny catch

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been out for a while, and that means players who have finished the storyline and completed the regional Pokédex are on a quest to catch Shiny Pokémon. They’re the sacred treasure of any title in the core series and have been since their introduction all the way back in Generation II.

But one Scarlet and Violet player truly hit the jackpot after finding a Shiny Dunsparce, which is incredibly rare as is, that also happened to evolve into a Three-Segment Form Dundunsparce, which is even rarer.

The odds of finding a Shiny Dunsparce are one in 683, although it can be boosted by sandwiches, and the odds of it evolving into a Three-Segment Form Dundunspace are one in 100.

What’s more, they did it in four attempts. The first three Shiny Dunsparce they caught evolved into the Two-Segment Form Dundunspace, and the fourth one evolved into the Three-Segment Form.

The community was in awe over how lucky the player was. “This can’t be real, and if it is, buy a lottery ticket immediately,” said one player. “That’s about a 0.0015 percent chance, rounded up. Well done,” said another after crunching the numbers.

The Shiny Three-Segment Form Dunsparce will almost certainly hold a special place in their Pokédex for years to come.

It might not be the strongest Pokémon in battle, nor is it the sharpest tool in the shed based on the lore around it, but that doesn’t change the fact it’s still a treasure.