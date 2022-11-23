The newest installment in the Pokémon franchise is Scarlet and Violet. This year’s edition brings a plethora of new Pokémon for users to collect, with new areas to traverse and new opponents to beat. Take on countless new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, all to become the best Pokémon Trainer in all of Paldea.

There are definitely a few Pokémon from older generations still walking around the island, so don’t stress. In particular, yes, Pikachu is still in the game.

More important than old Pokémon though is rare Pokémon, and usually the rarest of them all are Shiny Pokémon. A Shiny Pokémon will have a different coloration compared to its usual type. Hence the name—Shiny.

To find a Shiny Pokémon, you’ll need incredibly good luck. The chances of you getting a Shiny Pokémon are one in 4,096.

How to increase Shiny odds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via Nintendo

You can use a Shiny Charm to place the odds further in your favor. Getting a Shiny Charm will give players three additional Shiny rolls when they encounter a Pokemon. This means the odds will drop to one in 1,365.67, which is slightly closer to the dream goal.

If you combine it with Sparkling Power Lv. 3, you can drop them down further again, to one in 683.08.

The other way to lower those odds, in conjunction with a Shiny Charm and Sparkling Power Lv. 3, is the Masuda Method.

This method has been around for years. You’ll have to find someone from a different region and get your Pokémon and their out-of-region Pokémon to breed. The Masuda Method drops the odds down to one in 512.44, meaning it’s quite likely your next Pokémon is not going to be a Shiny. But, the chances are certainly better.

Now, with the odds shaved down, go forth and get breeding in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You’ll need to grind, but it’ll all be worth it once you get that Shiny.