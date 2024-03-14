Pokémon players want Legends: Z-A to throw unconventional Starter curveball

Pokémon Legends: Z-A might be part of the core series, but we can expect it to be quite unique from the traditional Pokémon games—which is why fans this week are asking for a completely new approach for the game’s three Starter Pokémon.

We currently don’t have much information on Legends: Z-A other than what was shown in the first trailer. The game centers around the redevelopment of Lumiose City in the Kalos region, which means Mega Evolution is more than likely to return as a battle mechanic. Since then, fans have been wondering which Pokémon will get Mega Evolutions and new forms, and which three will be chosen to be the Starters.

What if we promoted these adorable goats to Starter status? Image via Game Freak

Legends: Z-A has a lot of different options when it comes to its Starters. It can either use the three original Kalos Starters from Gen VI, pick from the pool of other Starters like Legends: Arceus did, or be a trendsetter and do something completely new. For example, many fans like the idea of putting three non-Starters in the Starter role, as discussed in a March 13 post on the Pokémon subreddit.

The post’s author suggested three Gen VI Pokémon: Skiddo for Grass, Litleo for Fire, and Clauncher for Water. These three Pokémon only evolve once rather than twice like traditional Starters, but that means there’s a lot of potential to give these deserving Gen VI ‘mons brand new evolutions and possible Mega Evolutions. That could be a little more exciting than just giving the Starters’ final evolutions new regional forms like in Legends: Arceus.

Another interesting suggestion was to shift away from the Grass/Fire/Water core. Instead of making the Starters those three types, they could represent Fighting/Psychic/Dark or Fairy/Fighting/Steel. This isn’t too far-fetched, considering the real Kalos Starters have Fighting, Psychic, and Dark as their secondary types once they’re fully evolved.

And, it would just add a little more variety shifting away from the traditional three Starter types. We love the Grass/Water/Fire triangle, but maybe it’s time to shake things up—and Legends: Z-A may just be the perfect time to do it.

After all, Z-A takes place during a time when humans are still envisioning a “beautiful coexistence” with Pokémon, according to the trailer. This could be an era before professors started handing out a standard set of Starters to new trainers. Perhaps this is a period where wild Pokémon choose us and not the other way around.

It’d be cool if your first Pokémon is one you happen to stumble upon and befriend in the wild, and maybe there’s still time for it to be a Skiddo, Litleo, or Clauncher.

