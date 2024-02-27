Will Pokemon Legends Z-A have Mega Evolutions?

Pokémon is jumping back to 2012 for a bit with some of its upcoming content as Pokémon Legends: A-Z promises a return to the Kalos region. Mega Evolutions are included in the hype, but just what can you expect from the old mechanic in this new title?

Mega Evolutions are a popular mechanic introduced in X and Y that stuck around through two generations—last appearing in the main series with Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! in 2018. Ever since they vanished from core titles, demand for the feature to return with more Mega Pokémon has not fallen off, and we just might see a revival with Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Will Mega Evolution return in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

A controversial king returns. Screenshot via The Pokemon Company

Mega Evolution was teased in the initial reveal of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, meaning it’s very likely the mechanic is going to make a comeback with the new game when it’s released.

Since Kalos is where Mega Evolution was first introduced, there is a strong possibility the mechanic will play a role in Legends: Z-A’s story, just like how the elements of space and time played into Legends: Arceus’. We could even see the origin of Mega Evolution itself along with some new forms.

Will there be new Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

The only thing shown in the trailer was the Mega Evolution symbol with no additional context. Just like regional variants, however, it’s unlikely The Pokémon Company would confirm the mechanic’s return and not have big plans for what additions can be made as a result.

As of 2024, there are 48 different Mega Evolutions that were introduced from 2012 to 2018. Thirty of those evolutions were introduced in X and Y, so a similar number being added in a return to Kalos is not out of the question.