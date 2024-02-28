Pokemon Legends Z-A Starters speculated: Which Starters may be available?

With Pokémon Legends: Z-A officially being revealed, the Pokémon community is in a frenzy, with many already whipping up theories and digging into every bit of info, including trying to figure out what Starter Pokémon this new game will feature.

Legends: Z-A is only the second entry in this series, following Legends: Arceus in 2022. The first attempt changed many elements from what players expect from a core Pokémon game from the presentation to the gameplay. This includes bringing in Starters from three different generations to make up the initial selection of first partners—something eager fans are basically certain will happen again in this return to Kalos.

What Starters could be featured in Pokémon Legends: A-Z?

There are two clear contenders. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Pokémon Company has not revealed which Starters Pokémon Legends: Z-A will feature in its opening hours. That has not stopped the community from pinpointing the trio that feels most fitting for Kalos and its themes—even if they differ from what we saw in X and Y.

According to the most popular fan theory, Snivy, Scorbunny, and Piplup will be the three Starters appearing in Legends: Z-A, with reasoning almost entirely based on vibes, design, and the formula Legends: Arceus used.

Starter Pokémon Reasoning Snivy From Gen V. A smug snake originally designed off of French royalty and behaviors. Scorbunny From Gen VIII. Soccer? Soccer. Piplup From Gen IV. A proud penguin that lends itself to comparisons with Napoleon and plans of conquest.

There is another popular theory from November 2023 and a trailer for the Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk expansion that replaces Scorbunny with Torchic, citing that Torchic has a strong tie to Kalos as roosters are the national emblem of France. Despite that, with Mega Evolution teased to return, Blaziken already has a Mega, dampening the likelihood of Torchic being picked if the plan is to give three new Pokémon Megas.

There is still a chance we see the Gen VI Starter trio, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie used with no changes too if adding Megas is the main focus.

Legends: Arceus took place in an ancient version of the Sinnoh region known as Hisui, where instead of the typical Gen IV starters it pulled three Starters from three different generations: Rowlet from Gen VII, Cyndaquil from Gen II, and Oshawott from Gen V. Each Starter also had a new, regional variant for their final evolutions.

We also don’t have a grasp on when Legends: Z-A takes place in relation to the original X and Y, though it looks modern enough to still be Kalos. That wouldn’t stop Game Freak from swapping the Starters or giving them the regional treatment though.