Forget Mega Charizard Z, Pokémon players agree Flygon must finally get buffs in Legends: Z-A

The reveal of Pokémon Legends: Z-A and the hinted return of Mega Evolution has fans wondering which Pokémon will be blessed with the next Mega buffs. Despite all the talks about a potential Mega Charizard Z coming in the next title, players think another ‘mon actually needs the boost a whole lot more: Flygon.

Recommended Videos

The biggest moment of the Pokémon Presents on Feb. 27 was the surprise announcement of Legends: Z-A, which is expected to take place in Lumiose City of the Kalos region. Gen VI’s Kalos region is of course tied to Mega Evolution, as teased in the trailer. Mega Evolution was a cool mechanic that allowed Pokémon to temporarily evolve into a different form in battle. It came with some incredible new designs and gave the Pokémon access to higher stats, different Abilities, and sometimes different typings. But only a small selection of lucky Pokémon received Mega forms between X and Y and the Gen III remakes.

This lovable dragon needs a Mega. Image via Game Freak

Upon seeing the colorful Mega Evolution symbol in the trailer, fans immediately began theorizing which Pokémon might be getting new Mega Evolutions in the near future. Many are anticipating Mega Charizard Z to become a reality, knowing how much special treatment Game Freak shows to the Gen I Fire Starter. But instead of giving Charizard its third Mega form, a lot of fans are rooting for a Pokémon that could actually use a buff—Flygon.

Fans have expressed their hopes for Flygon to get a Mega Evolution in multiple Reddit threads after the announcement of Legends: Z-A, but truthfully, they’ve been asking for any sort of buff or rework for way longer. This is because Flygon has always been overshadowed by stronger Pokémon like Charizard and Garchomp, despite being a well-loved Pokémon with an awesome design. All of this could change if Flygon ends up getting the Mega Evolution it deserves.

With Mega Evolution, Flygon could be blessed with a gamechanging buff like we saw with Mega Kangaskhan and Mega Mawile. In addition to higher stats, Flygon could get a different typing, a wider move pool, and additional Ability options.

Flygon currently has the Ground/Dragon typing, sharing it with Garchomp and Zygarde, the likely mascot of Legends: Z-A. However, this type combination has a huge Ice weakness, and it’d just make a lot more sense if Flygon were Bug/Dragon instead, given its design. If Flygon’s hypothetical Mega Evolution changed its type to Bug/Dragon, it would be the first Pokémon species with that type combination while eliminating the quad-weakness to Ice.

It’d also be nice to see Flygon have alternative options for Abilities. Flygon is stuck with the Levitate ability, which gives it a handy immunity to Ground-type attacks, but it’s not fair that it doesn’t have any other options while many other Pokémon naturally have two or three Abilities to choose from. At the very least, Flygon could have access to another Ability when it Mega Evolves—Adaptability, Defiant, or Speed Boost would be cool options.