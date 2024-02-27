5 Pokémon we want to see get Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Mega Evolutions were first introduced to the Pokémon series in the Kalos region with the arrival of Pokémon X and Y. With Pokémon Legends Z-A giving fans a chance to return to Mega Evolutions, there are several Pokémon we think deserve these forms.

Recommended Videos

Mega Evolutions are only available to a select few Pokémon. Pokémon Legends Z-A is the perfect chance for many fan-favorite species to unlock this powerful form, giving them a unique appearance and a significant power boost. These are the top five candidates we believe deserve to unlock a Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Chandelure

Chandelure deserves a large Ghost-type Mega Evolution form. Image via the Pokemon Company

The first one I want to highlight is Chandelure, a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. Originally from the Unova region, Chandelure is a great Pokémon that could receive a fantastic model with a Mega Evolution. The design team could double-down on the Ghost-type aesthetic similar to what happened with Mega Gengar, or they could turn up the heat and make Chandelure a fire chandelier that lifts itself up into the sky of a battle, raining flame down on foes below it. There are a lot of unique choices you go for Pokémon Legends Z-A, but I think Chandelure has my vote.

Flygon

Flygon is a fan-favorite to receive a Mega Evolution. Image via the Pokémon Company

A Pokémon many fans would love to see receive a Mega Evolution is Flygon, a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon from the Hoenn region. What might shy people away from giving Flygon a Mega Evolution is it’s already a strong Pokémon, but Mega Evolutions were never balanced. It’s mostly about giving a Pokémon a powerful form, unleashing a chaotic amount of damage, and having a good time. Plus, a chance to see Flygon in a new form would be fantastic, and the developers could choose to potentially change Flygon’s typing in this form, altering it into a Dragon and Bug-type, or making it a Dragon and Flying-type. There are a lot of fun things they could do here, and Flygon is a prime candidate to receive a Mega Evolution.

Poliwrath

Poliwrath could become an even stronger Fighting-type in its Mega Evolution form. Image via the Pokémon Company

Another favorite Pokémon that would be fun to see with a Mega Evolution is Poliwrath, from the Kanto region. Poliwrath has been in the game since the series of Pokémon Red and Blue, and giving it a serviceable upgrade like this would be phenomenal. The Poliwag evolution line has not received too many unique forms or powers throughout the series, and giving it this upgrade could be a great opportunity for fans to use it more often. I’d also like to see the design models for a Mega Evolution Poliwrath form, and have it become a brutal Fighting-type in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Raichu

Raichu could become an even stronger Electric-type with a Mega Evolution. Image via the Pokémon Company

The next Pokémon who deserves a Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends Z-A is Raichu, who is also from the Kanto region. I’d prefer to break up the variety of Pokémon for this list, though Raichu is an ideal candidate for a Mega Evolution and would be fantastic with a new remodel.

We have a small idea of what the design team can play around with Raichu with the Alolan Raichu, making it a Psychic and Electric-type. But it’d be fantastic to see if they could go in the other direction, making it a Dark and Electric-type, or a Ground and Electric-type. The design team could go so far as changing it to a Dragon and Electric-type Pokémon. There’s a lot of fun the Pokémon Company could go with by giving Raichu a Mega Evolution, and Pokémon Legends Z-A is a great place to try it.

Talonflame

Talonflame missed out on a Mega Evolution last time, and now has a second chance. Image via the Pokémon Company

The final Pokémon I’m featuring on this list is Talonflame, the Fire and Flying-type Pokémon from the Kalos region. Although Talonflame is from Kalos where Mega Evolution comes from, it lacks a Mega Evolution form, and I think giving it one in Pokémon Legends Z-A is how they amend this. Talonflame has a lot of design potential, and the team could lean it into a giant bird with a fiery form. I believe it was one of the more overlooked Pokémon in Pokémon X and Y, and a Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends Z-A would be the perfect opportunity for it to shine bright with thousands of players, giving it a chance for that unique form to appear in future series.