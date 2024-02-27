Category:
Pokémon

5 Pokémon we want to see get Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends Z-A

These Pokémon deserve Mega Evolutions, and we're betting our hopes and dreams on these choices.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 01:41 pm
An aerial look of Lumiose City behind the Pokemon Legends Z-A Logo.
Images via The Pokemon Company/Remix by Dot Esports

Mega Evolutions were first introduced to the Pokémon series in the Kalos region with the arrival of Pokémon X and Y. With Pokémon Legends Z-A giving fans a chance to return to Mega Evolutions, there are several Pokémon we think deserve these forms.

Recommended Videos

Mega Evolutions are only available to a select few Pokémon. Pokémon Legends Z-A is the perfect chance for many fan-favorite species to unlock this powerful form, giving them a unique appearance and a significant power boost. These are the top five candidates we believe deserve to unlock a Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Chandelure

Chandelure Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Chandelure deserves a large Ghost-type Mega Evolution form. Image via the Pokemon Company

The first one I want to highlight is Chandelure, a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. Originally from the Unova region, Chandelure is a great Pokémon that could receive a fantastic model with a Mega Evolution. The design team could double-down on the Ghost-type aesthetic similar to what happened with Mega Gengar, or they could turn up the heat and make Chandelure a fire chandelier that lifts itself up into the sky of a battle, raining flame down on foes below it. There are a lot of unique choices you go for Pokémon Legends Z-A, but I think Chandelure has my vote.

Flygon

Flygon Mega Evolution Pokemon Legends Z-A
Flygon is a fan-favorite to receive a Mega Evolution. Image via the Pokémon Company

A Pokémon many fans would love to see receive a Mega Evolution is Flygon, a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon from the Hoenn region. What might shy people away from giving Flygon a Mega Evolution is it’s already a strong Pokémon, but Mega Evolutions were never balanced. It’s mostly about giving a Pokémon a powerful form, unleashing a chaotic amount of damage, and having a good time. Plus, a chance to see Flygon in a new form would be fantastic, and the developers could choose to potentially change Flygon’s typing in this form, altering it into a Dragon and Bug-type, or making it a Dragon and Flying-type. There are a lot of fun things they could do here, and Flygon is a prime candidate to receive a Mega Evolution.

Poliwrath

Poliwrath Mega Evolution Pokemon Legends Z-A
Poliwrath could become an even stronger Fighting-type in its Mega Evolution form. Image via the Pokémon Company

Another favorite Pokémon that would be fun to see with a Mega Evolution is Poliwrath, from the Kanto region. Poliwrath has been in the game since the series of Pokémon Red and Blue, and giving it a serviceable upgrade like this would be phenomenal. The Poliwag evolution line has not received too many unique forms or powers throughout the series, and giving it this upgrade could be a great opportunity for fans to use it more often. I’d also like to see the design models for a Mega Evolution Poliwrath form, and have it become a brutal Fighting-type in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Raichu

Raichu Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Raichu could become an even stronger Electric-type with a Mega Evolution. Image via the Pokémon Company

The next Pokémon who deserves a Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends Z-A is Raichu, who is also from the Kanto region. I’d prefer to break up the variety of Pokémon for this list, though Raichu is an ideal candidate for a Mega Evolution and would be fantastic with a new remodel.

We have a small idea of what the design team can play around with Raichu with the Alolan Raichu, making it a Psychic and Electric-type. But it’d be fantastic to see if they could go in the other direction, making it a Dark and Electric-type, or a Ground and Electric-type. The design team could go so far as changing it to a Dragon and Electric-type Pokémon. There’s a lot of fun the Pokémon Company could go with by giving Raichu a Mega Evolution, and Pokémon Legends Z-A is a great place to try it.

Talonflame

Talonflame Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Talonflame missed out on a Mega Evolution last time, and now has a second chance. Image via the Pokémon Company

The final Pokémon I’m featuring on this list is Talonflame, the Fire and Flying-type Pokémon from the Kalos region. Although Talonflame is from Kalos where Mega Evolution comes from, it lacks a Mega Evolution form, and I think giving it one in Pokémon Legends Z-A is how they amend this. Talonflame has a lot of design potential, and the team could lean it into a giant bird with a fiery form. I believe it was one of the more overlooked Pokémon in Pokémon X and Y, and a Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends Z-A would be the perfect opportunity for it to shine bright with thousands of players, giving it a chance for that unique form to appear in future series.

Author
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.