‘Nobody expected that’: Pokémon fans stunned by surprise reveal of Pokémon Legends Z-A

Pokémon fans have been caught off guard by the surprise announcement of Pokémon Legends Z-A, which stole the show on the special Pokémon Presents to celebrate Pokémon Day 2024.

While 2024 may be a barren year for Pokémon gamers, with no game on the calendar set for release, the wait looks to be worth it following the announcement that Pokémon Legends Z-A will arrive in 2025.

We’re so back. Screenshot via The Pokemon Company

A follow-up to 2021’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus was among the major predictions heading into Pokémon Day, but the expectation was that it would orientate around Unova, with Pokémon Black and White remakes also expected, or Johto.

Instead, Pokémon Legends Z-A will bring players back to Kalos and Lumiose City, specifically where an “urban redevelopment plan” is underway. While plenty about the lore, gameplay, and environment are yet to be revealed, there was still plenty for fans to whet their appetite.

A Reddit post following the announcement immediately exploded, garnering thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, where the consensus expressed their sheer surprise that Kalos and Lumiose City would be the focus point.

One commenter stated they don’t “think anyone expected that,” which was followed up by others saying their expectation for a new Pokémon Legends title would see Kyurem or Celebi take center stage—particularly after Unown were shown throughout the presentation, and there were other ties to Johto announced in other games.

Others said the announcement was “not expected at all” and that if it had been leaked, “nobody would have believed it,” while another expressed their delight at finally getting a “third entry to the Kalos games.”

Despite knowing what is on the cards for the next Pokémon game, plenty is still up in the air, particularly after a confusing “soeyue” message at the beginning of the presentation left many fans scratching their heads.