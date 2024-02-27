What does the ‘soeyue’ Unown message mean at the end of Pokémon Presents 2024?

Pokémon Presents 2024 revealed a handful of new titles and updates coming to the Pokémon series, including the reveal of two new games. But it also showed an Unown message that said “soeyue.”

Recommended Videos

Pokémon Legends Z-A, coming to Switch in 2025, is a new core RPG title set within generation six, while a new Pokémon TCG mobile game is coming out sometime this year to compete with the likes of Marvel Snap.

Outside these announcements, though, one part of the presentation has fans talking. A bunch of Unown were seen for a brief moment before the biggest reveal, showing a confusing message. The message was “soeyue” and doesn’t seem to hint at anything—so what does it mean?

What did the Unown message mean during Pokémon Presents?

Unown Secrets. Image via Pokémon Company

The message “soeyue” is just a jumbled-up way of saying “See You“—at least from our interpretations. This seems to be agreed between the wider community and isn’t a hint of something bigger.

There is no big hint here towards the recently revealed Pokémon Legends Z-A, at least, we hope. It follows the trend the Unowns made at the beginning of the video and just seems to be a way of teasing the community with the old bait and switch.

Obviously we could be wrong, but considering how Game Freak and The Pokémon Company as a whole love to tease their fans, the message could always come back to haunt us in the future.