Pokémon Legends: Z-A fans are chomping at the bit for Mega Charizard Z

Pokémon Legends Z-A may still be months away with a 2025 release window, but fans are already pushing for a fan-favorite to receive a new form.

Recommended Videos

While fans are mulling over which Pokémon they believe should be given the Mega Pokémon treatment in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, others have begun the push for Charizard to receive attention and for a Mega Charizard Z to be unleashed.

One more won’t hurt. Image via The Pokémon Company

Charizard is undoubtedly Pokémon’s prize pony. Charizard cards have sky-high prices in the TCG, while the iconic dragon is regularly voted the all-time fan-favorite Pokémon. This was recognized in Pokémon X & Y where it was the only Pokémon to receive two Mega forms; the other being the original legendary, Mewtwo.

Yet that doesn’t seem enough for some in the community as they’ve expressed their desire for a Mega Charizard Z—and have made some pretty incredible fan art to showcase what it might look like.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), a flood of fan art has been showcased, including a Fire/Dark look that sees Charizard using Zygarde’s green and black colors, a design that seems to take Charizard onto all fours, and a three-headed Charizard that looks somewhat like a lovechild between the Kanto starter and a Dodrio. Others have gone even further, suggesting there could be a Mega Charizard A alongside Mega Charizard Z, with fan art created for both.

While another Mega Charizard would be cool and a cash cow for Pokémon, its inclusion would probably mean another Pokémon misses out. If Pokémon Legends: Z-A does give starters the Mega Pokémon treatment—beyond whichever trio is chosen for players to select from—it’s surely time for the Johto starters to get a deserved chance in the limelight.

I’m not fussed either way, and would trade everything for the introduction of a Mega Sandslash. I’d also put Meganium up there as a contender for the Mega treatment, mostly because Mega Meganium is fun to say.