Pokémon Go Slumbering Sands Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The Slumbering Sands event kicks off the Pokémon Go Shared Skies season for players to enjoy as they go through summer. As with many events, there’s a Timed Research you can complete to earn various rewards.

Recommended Videos

These rewards are available for completing each task in the Slumbering Sands Timed Research. However, there’s a limited amount of time that you can do these before they disappear, which means you want to get on them sooner rather than later.

Thankfully, you have a weekend to play Pokémon Go during the Slumbering Sands event and devote enough time to finish everything.

How to complete Slumbering Sands Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Komala returns as a reward for Pokémon Go players. Image via Niantic

The Slumbering Sands event begins on June 8 at 10am in your local time zone. You have until June 12 at 8pm to finish these tasks and take advantage of the increased wild Pokémon encounters throughout your area. The big one will be the Slakoth with a visor on its head. Slakoth’s evolved forms, Vigoroth and Slaking, are sought after Pokémon that players typically use in the Battle League. I’ve highly recommended them in multiple builds for specific Cups. The costume for Slakoth and its family is fun, too.

There are two tasks you need to work on for the Slumbering Sands Timed Research. You’ll receive a reward for each and a larger reward for completing a list. Make sure to do it before June 12, which is when these tasks disappear from Pokémon Go. You’ll also want to work on the Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge.

Task One

Catch 20 Pokémon 2,000 XP

Make five Nice Throws 10 Poké Balls

Use five berries to help catch Pokémon 2 Golden Razz Berries

Take five snapshots of your Pokémon 500 Stardust



All Task One Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Komala Avatar Backpack, and a Komala encounter.

Task Two

Catch 20 Pokémon 3,000 XP

Make five Great Throws 15 Poké Balls

Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon Two Silver Nanab Berries

Take 10 snapshots of your Pokémon 1,000 Stardust



All Task Two Rewards: 5,000 XP, a Star Piece, and a Slakoth wearing a visor.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy